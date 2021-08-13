Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $349.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASHTY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $349.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock traded up $7.76 on Thursday, reaching $319.00. 2,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,825. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $321.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.54.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.893 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.