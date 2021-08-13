Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.790-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $702 million-$737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.82 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.57.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $127.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

