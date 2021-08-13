Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 6,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,599. The firm has a market cap of $439.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

