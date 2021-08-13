ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.30

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 53110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASAZY. Nordea Equity Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.63%. Analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

