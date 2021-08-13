AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,950 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,393 ($109.66) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,400.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The stock has a market cap of £130.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

