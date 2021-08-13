Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Sells 158,507 Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,507 shares during the quarter. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.7% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

ASLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 2,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,421. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.40. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 18.31.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

