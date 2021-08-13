Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Sells 21,462 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,462 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 6.4% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,009,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.85. 13,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 153.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $119.08 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.