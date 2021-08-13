Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.67. 1,837,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,056. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -54.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

