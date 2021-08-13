Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Atico Mining stock remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,044. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46.
About Atico Mining
