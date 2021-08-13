Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atico Mining stock remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,044. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

