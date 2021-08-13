ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce sales of $173.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.91 million and the highest is $176.60 million. ATN International reported sales of $111.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $608.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.25 million to $611.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $753.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATN International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $724.72 million, a P/E ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33. ATN International has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $61.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ATN International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

