Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.30. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 7,152,383 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.