Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atotech from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atotech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atotech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atotech presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE:ATC opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Atotech has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Atotech in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Atotech in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

