Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,984. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.05. Atreca has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

