AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.77 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,591. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,924 shares of company stock worth $5,966,733. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

