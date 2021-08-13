Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Augmedix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

