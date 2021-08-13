Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.78. 10,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,375. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.57. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $91.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

