Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 264.0% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.1% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. 509,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,187,424. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $240.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

