Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Michael Robert Martin Sells 5,000 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUPH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

