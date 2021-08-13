Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,755 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.44% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 331.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA BMAY opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.23. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

