Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 336,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,008,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

