Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $419,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HACK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.48. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

