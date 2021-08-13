Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 260 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 22.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROM opened at $106.28 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.62.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

