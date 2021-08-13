Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,850,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.