Auto (AUTO) Market Cap Hits $69.25 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Auto has traded 46% higher against the US dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $69.25 million and approximately $26.46 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $1,306.58 or 0.02807972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.20 or 0.00896613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00114916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00152136 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

