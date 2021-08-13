AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) COO Sells $335,522.88 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AutoNation stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.54. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $125.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,729,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

