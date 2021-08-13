AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) COO Sells $335,522.88 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
AutoNation stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.54. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $125.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,729,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
