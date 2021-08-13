Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0848 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Autonio has a total market cap of $7.92 million and $337,496.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00142120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00151883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,519.03 or 1.00031819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.00865620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,398,798 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

