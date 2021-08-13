AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $44,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,297,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,751,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,544.84.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,630.50 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,531.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

