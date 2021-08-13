AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.72 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $8.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

NYSE AVB opened at $222.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.00. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $232.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 38,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.