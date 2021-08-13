Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $40.84. 722,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

