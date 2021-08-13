Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,080.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,080 ($27.18) and last traded at GBX 2,155.18 ($28.16), with a volume of 390005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,950 ($38.54).

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,689.04. The stock has a market cap of £695.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). Insiders purchased 372 shares of company stock worth $1,102,853 in the last 90 days.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

