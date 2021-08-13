AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.