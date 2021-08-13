Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.70 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,829 shares of company stock worth $616,715. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.