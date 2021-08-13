AXS Investments LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Match Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,986 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.00. 55,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.67. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

