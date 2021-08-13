AXS Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AXS Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 240.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $482.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,205. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

