AXS Investments LLC Purchases 17,939 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 3.3% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.86 on Friday, hitting $252.25. 225,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $192.52 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.