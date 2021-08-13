AXS Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.24. 194,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,050. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

