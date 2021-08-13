AXS Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,420. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $175.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

