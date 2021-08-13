AXS Investments LLC Sells 3,289 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.42. The company had a trading volume of 37,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,567. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $384.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

