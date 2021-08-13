B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Buys 8,005 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.48 per share, with a total value of $516,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $1,023,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,803 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,400.00.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 239,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,075. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.44. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.