B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waitr in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WTRH. Benchmark dropped their target price on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Waitr stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78. Waitr has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waitr by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 656,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waitr by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,609 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Waitr by 3,185.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,919,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waitr by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 232,834 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

