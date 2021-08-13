Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $8.00. 13,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,214. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $685.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 2.76. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 331.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

