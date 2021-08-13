Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BADFF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of BADFF stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

