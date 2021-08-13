BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.51. BAE Systems shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 138,746 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on BAESY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,456,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BAE Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,007,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

