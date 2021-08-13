Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) Insider Chris Van der Kuyl Purchases 285,314 Shares

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) insider Chris Van der Kuyl bought 285,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £992,892.72 ($1,297,220.70).

Shares of USA opened at GBX 346 ($4.52) on Friday. Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 403 ($5.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 340.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

