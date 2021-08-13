Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.67 and a beta of 1.75. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

