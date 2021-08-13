Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

