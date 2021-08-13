Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Down 84.6% in July

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBDO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 40,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,786. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

