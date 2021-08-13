Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSMX. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.03.

BSMX opened at $5.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

