Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lifted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 37.0% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 99,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 193,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

BAC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. 670,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,232,770. The company has a market cap of $349.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

