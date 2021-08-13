Bank of America Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $286.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $333.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIDU. HSBC cut their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.26.

Shares of BIDU opened at $159.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu has a twelve month low of $115.59 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

